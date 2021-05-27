Union Beach Police Officer recognized for the heroic rescue of an elderly woman from fire

UNION BEACH, NJ – Police Chief Michael J. Woodrow has nominated Det. Matthew Deickmann for the N.J. State Association of Chiefs of Police’s annual Valor Award for his heroic off-duty rescue of an elderly woman from a house fire.

Deickmann is among 33 officers from nine police departments nominated for the Valor Award, to be presented at the 109th NJSACOP’s Annual Conference & Police Security Expo on Aug. 23–26 in Atlantic City.

Chief Woodrow’s nomination says Deickmann was off-duty on Friday, Jan. 29th when he saw thick black smoke billowing from the garage of a split-level Warren Place home in Middletown and he noticed a wheelchair in the driveway.

“Without hesitation or regard for his own safety” Deickmann entered the house through the open garage door, crouching under the heavy smoke to gain access, and found the elderly, disabled and disoriented woman inside, the chief’s nomination said.





Deickmann found the woman’s walker in the smoke-filled home and guided her outside to safety through the burning garage “using his own body to block the woman from the heat and flames,” the police chief explained.

Deickmann, a five-year borough police veteran, is also a long-time volunteer firefighter with the Belford Engine Co. in Middletown.,

The NJSACOP established its Valor Award in 2000 to recognize New Jersey police officers and private citizens who demonstrate exceptional heroism and commitment to their profession, their law enforcement agency and to the public they serve. Learn more about the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police at www.NJSACOP.org