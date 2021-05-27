Woman Sentenced to Prison for False Statements to Police

DES MOINES – On Tuesday, May 25, 2021, a federal judge sentenced Allison Danielle Doyle, age 25, of Des Moines, to 18 months in prison for making a false statement to a Des Moines Police Detective investigating a federal crime. Doyle had previously pleaded guilty to the charge.

At sentencing, United States District Court Senior Judge James E. Gritzner found that Doyle’s lies to police were designed to thwart law enforcement’s investigation into gun-related crimes. Specifically, police were investigating a gang-related shooting that occurred on May 10, 2020. During the course of that investigation, a search warrant was executed at Doyle’s residence and a firearm was discovered. Doyle and her boyfriend then concocted a scheme to have Doyle falsely claim responsibility for the firearm to avoid her boyfriend being federally charged. Doyle then subsequently lied to a Des Moines Police Detective during an interview.

Acting U.S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement.

The investigation was conducted by the Des Moines Police Department. The case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone.





