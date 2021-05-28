27-year-old shot dead in Moss Point

MOSS POINT, MS – On Thursday, May 27, 2021, at approximately 11 :OOPM, Moss Point Police were notified of a shooting victim at Singing River Hospital. It was learned a shooting took place in the 4900 block of Lilly Circle in East Moss Point.

Based on witness statements, it is believed that two individuals were driven to the location in a dark-colored (possibly brown or tan) SUV by a female. Some witnesses stated that the vehicle may be a Chevrolet Trailblazer.

Two black males got out and approached the victim. A verbal argument ensued and the victim was shot. The shooter was described as a skinny, light-skinned black male, possibly in his 30’s, with short hair. He was wearing glasses, a white tee-shirt, and dark pants. His accomplice was described as a heavier-set, dark-skinned black male in his 40’s. He was last seen wearing a white tee shirt.

The shooting victim was identified as 27-year-old Devonte Carson. He later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at Singing River Hospital. A motive for the murder has not yet been determined.





