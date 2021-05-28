27-year-old shot dead in Moss Point

/

MOSS POINT, MS – On Thursday, May 27, 2021, at approximately 11 :OOPM, Moss Point Police were notified of a shooting victim at Singing River Hospital. It was learned a shooting took place in the 4900 block of Lilly Circle in East Moss Point.

Based on witness statements, it is believed that two individuals were driven to the location in a dark-colored (possibly brown or tan) SUV by a female. Some witnesses stated that the vehicle may be a Chevrolet Trailblazer.

Two black males got out and approached the victim. A verbal argument ensued and the victim was shot. The shooter was described as a skinny, light-skinned black male, possibly in his 30’s, with short hair. He was wearing glasses, a white tee-shirt, and dark pants. His accomplice was described as a heavier-set, dark-skinned black male in his 40’s. He was last seen wearing a white tee shirt.

The shooting victim was identified as 27-year-old Devonte Carson. He later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at Singing River Hospital. A motive for the murder has not yet been determined.


Attributions in this article: Map data ©2019 Google, Photo © BigStock Photos. Hand out photos courtesy of reporting agency. Press releases are the intellectual property of the issuing agency or corporation. Please report any photo, copyright or intellectual property violations to news@shorewsnetwork.com.

Related Stories