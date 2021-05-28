7 trapped, rescued by firefighters in Delran condominium fire

DELRAN, NJ – Twelve units were destroyed in a Delran, and 7 people were trapped and eventually rescued during the blaze.

Thursday morning at approximately 3:30 am, the Delran Fire Department along with Mutual Aid companies were dispatched to the 100 block of Natalie Dr in the Garden Club. First arriving units arrived at a 3 story building with fire on all three floors as well as victims trapped on balconies on both sides of the building.

Crews arrived on location and quickly went into service with ladders and master streams. Crews were able to rescue 7 people from the balconies within minutes of arrival. The fire was brought under control within an hour of dispatch.



