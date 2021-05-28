Pompton Lakes teen charged for rape

POMPTON LAKES, NJ – A Pompton Lakes teenage boy has been arrested and charged with the rape of a younger girl. Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said the county SVU team interviewed a 16-year-old girl who claimed she was raped by the 17-year-old boy. Authorities say the boy physically assaulted the girl. He was taken into custody the next day and placed in the Essex County Juvenile Detention Facility in Newark.

He is being charged with kidnapping, five counts of aggravated assault and child endangerment. The police did not release the boys name as he is a juvenile. Prosecutors will seek to try him as an adult.



