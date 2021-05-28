Abandoned Chihuahua found on the street learns to love again

A Chihuahua was rescued from the street as a stray dog. She was afraid of everyone and everything. The Chihuahua did not have a great start in life, and has trouble walking . She eventually started becoming more and more trusting. Her foster mom takes her on long walks. Because she still can’t walk well yet, she sits in the wagon. The little dog loves her bubble baths.

Eventually when she is feeling better walking she will be placed out for adoption, but for now she is thriving in her foster home.

Watch this sweet story below.



