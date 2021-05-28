Body of man missing since March found on island in Susquehanna River

The body remains located by the Broome County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit on an island in the Susquehanna River yesterday, May 26th 2021, has been positively identified as Nicholas A. Whitton. Whitton was reported missing on March 15th, 2021 after his vehicle was located on Boland Drive in Johnson City near the Susquehanna River. Our investigation led us to believe that Whitton may have been experiencing a mental health crisis the night before his vehicle was found, and it was suspected that he may have entered the river. A river search was conducted by both boat and drone but Whitton could not be located. No foul play is suspected.



