Child Sexual Predators, Gang member arrested at Texas Border

EDINBURG, TEXAS – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a female 18th Street gang member, and two migrants previously convicted of sexual crimes involving children.

Yesterday morning, McAllen Border Patrol Station (MCS) agents working near Hidalgo, Texas arrested several subjects to include a Salvadoran adult female shortly after illegally entering the United States. During processing, the female admitted to being a member of the 18th Street gang.

Yesterday, Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station agents apprehended a group of 10 migrants in Roma, Texas. During processing, agents discovered one noncitizen, identified as Edwin Francisco Mejia-Iglesias, a national of El Salvador, had been previously arrested by the Tomball, Texas, Police Department in 2018, for online solicitation of a minor sexual conduct. He was convicted and sentenced to six years probation.

Yesterday afternoon, MCS agents apprehended a group of 10 migrants near Havana, Texas. The subjects were taken into custody and transported to the station. At the station, agents discovered one of the subjects, a Mexican national, had been previously arrested by the Phoenix, Arizona, Police Department in 2016, for sexual conduct with a minor. He was convicted and sentenced to five years incarceration.





Border Patrol processed the subjects accordingly.

Even with the spread of the COVID-19 virus, human smugglers continue to try these brazen attempts with zero regard for the lives they endanger nor to the health of the citizens of our great nation. The U.S. Border Patrol agents of the Rio Grande Valley Sector will continue to safeguard the nation and community against these criminal elements.

The public is encouraged to take a stand against crime in their communities and report suspicious activity at 800-863-9382.