Coast Guard responds to oil spill in Steamboat Creek

NORFOLK, Va. — The Coast Guard and partner agencies continue to respond to an oil spill of an unknown amount in Steamboat Creek, Norfolk, Thursday.

As of Tuesday afternoon, approximately 300 feet of shoreline has been impacted from a reported waste oil tank overflow incident which took place on shore Monday afternoon.

The source of the discharge is secured, and a responsible party has been identified and is fully cooperating and participating in all response efforts.

Oil spill response teams have deployed over 7,000 feet of sorbent material in the affected area and have collected approximately 200 gallons of waste oil and water mix, along with 185 bags of oiled debris since the response began Tuesday morning.





Coast Guard Sector Virginia, Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, Virginia Department of Emergency Management, and City of Norfolk Fire-Rescue teams are working in conjunction with other agencies to coordinate cleanup operations and assess impacts.

Clean up efforts began earlier Tuesday afternoon and are ongoing.