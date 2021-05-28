Davenport Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for False Statements

Davenport, Iowa – Joshua Lee Scheper, age 40, of Davenport, was sentenced on May 27, 2021, by United States District Court Chief Judge John A. Jarvey to 30 months in prison for Making False Statements During Firearm Purchases. Scheper was ordered to serve three years of supervised release to follow his prison term as well as pay $100 to the Crime Victims’ Fund.

According to court documents, law enforcement identified Joshua Lee Scheper as an individual who straw purchased firearms on behalf of persons who were prohibited from possessing them. On forms required to purchase a firearm, Scheper stated he was the intended buyer of the firearms and was not purchasing them on behalf of others. But, in some instances, Scheper did acquire the firearms on behalf of others and sold them immediately after the purchase. Scheper admitted he did so with the intent to make a quick profit. Multiple instances of violence in the Quad Cities and Chicago involved firearms purchased by Scheper. Between 2014 and 2016, Scheper purchased 26 firearms, at least seven of which were involved in criminal acts, including four homicides in Chicago.

Acting U.S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement. This case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

The Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case.





This case was prosecuted as part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods, a national initiative bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone.

