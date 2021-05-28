Detroit Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Crime

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A Detroit, Michigan man pleaded guilty today to a federal drug crime.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on November 11, 2017 Calvin Allen, 44, sold oxycodone to a person who was working with law enforcement as a confidential informant. The drug sale occurred in Allen’s vehicle in the parking lot of Tractor Supply in Oak Hill, Fayette County.

Allen pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute oxycodone and faces up to 20 years in prison when sentenced on August 23, 2021.

Acting United States Attorney Lisa G. Johnston made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force.





United States District Judge Joseph R. Goodwin presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Alex Hamner is handling the prosecution.

A copy of this press release is located on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia. Related court documents and information can be found on PACER by searching for Case No. 2:20-cr-0116 .

###

Public Service Announcements