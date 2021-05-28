Fatal hit and run in Bridgewater under investigation

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. – Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson, Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Chief of County Detectives John W. Fodor and Bridgewater Township Chief of Police Paul Payne announced an on-going investigation into a fatal pedestrian hit and run in Bridgewater, New Jersey. Prosecutor Robertson stated that on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at approximately 2:02 a.m.

Bridgewater Township Police responded to the scene of a pedestrian struck on Route 28 near the intersection of Chimney Rock Road. Responding officers located the male pedestrian on the roadway, along with Emergency Medical Personnel attempted life-saving measures which were unsuccessful. The male pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene. The New Jersey Regional Medical Examiner’s Office subsequently responded to the scene. A post-mortem examination will be performed. Prosecutor Robertson stated that detectives from the Bridgewater Township Police Department along with investigators assigned to the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Team (CART) responded to conduct the investigation.

Authorities have identified the victim as Robert C. Cepeda, age 28, Park Avenue, Plainfield, New Jersey. The investigation has revealed that prior to being struck Mr. Cepeda had just exited a New Jersey Transit commuter bus at the designated bus stop on the westbound side of Route 28 along with two other co-workers. Mr. Cepeda was on his way to work at the nearby UPS building located on Route 28 and Chimney Rock Road, Bridgewater, N.J. Upon exiting the bus Mr. Cepeda proceeded to walk towards a nearby convenience store crossing the intersection when he was struck by an eastbound brown or red tractor truck cab without a trailer attached.

The unidentified operator of the truck upon impact reduced speed but failed to stop and continued to proceed traveling onto Route 287 Southbound. Prosecutor Robertson, Chief Fodor and Chief Payne request anyone with information relating to this fatal hit and run to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Bridgewater Township Police Department at (908) 722-4111 or via the STOPit app. The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smartphone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.



