Fleeing Felon Found in Possession of Ammunition

FRESNO, Calif. — A federal grand jury returned a one-count indictment today against Angelo Joseph Fernandez, 41, of Fresno, charging him with being a felon in possession of ammunition, Acting U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.

According to court documents, Fernandez was found to be in possession of ammunition after he led Fresno County Sheriff’s Deputies on a high-speed chase throughout Fresno on Feb. 25, 2021, while he was out on bail in another case. Fernandez is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing ammunition.

This case is the product of an investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, and the Fresno Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Laura Jean Berger is prosecuting the case.

If convicted, Fernandez faces a maximum statutory penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Any sentence, however, would be determined at the discretion of the court after consideration of any applicable statutory factors and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, which take into account a number of variables. The charges are only allegations; the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.





This case is being prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

https://www.justice.gov/disaster-fraud/video/psa-national-center-disaster-fraud

Giving back to the community through a variety of venues & initiatives.

Help us combat the proliferation of sexual exploitation crimes against children.

Afraid your child is being bullied or is bullying others?



Find helpful resources at: www.stopbullying.gov

Ensuring that victims of federal crimes are treated with compassion, fairness, and respect.

Find helpful resources to prevent and respond to elder abuse.