Fugitive Arrested And Charged With Escaping From Jacksonville Halfway House

This case was investigated by the U.S. Marshals Service and the Bradford County Narcotics Task Force. It will be prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Michael J. Coolican.
Making sure that victims of federal crimes are treated with compassion, fairness and respect.
Attributions in this article: Map data ©2019 Google, Photo © BigStock Photos. Hand out photos courtesy of reporting agency. Press releases are the intellectual property of the issuing agency or corporation. Please report any photo, copyright or intellectual property violations to news@shorewsnetwork.com.