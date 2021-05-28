Get shot at the shore this weekend with a free COVID-19 vaccine at the beach

ASBURY PARK – Governor Phil Murphy and U.S. Congressman Frank Pallone today announced the “Shots at the Shore” vaccination program to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations over Memorial Day Weekend. The program, a partnership between federal, state, county, and local governments, as well as the Visiting Nurse Association (VNA) of Central Jersey Community Health Center and Walmart, will provide COVID-19 vaccines to those visiting Monmouth County beaches on Saturday, May 29, and Sunday, May 30. The “Shots at the Shore” vaccination program will have locations at the Grande Arcade on the boardwalk in Asbury Park, the Gateway National Recreational Area in Sandy Hook, and the gazebo at Pier Village in Long Branch.

“More than four million New Jerseyans have rolled up their sleeves and are already fully vaccinated against COVID-19,” said Governor Murphy. “Together, we are moving forward in our recovery, but we must continue working to reach our goal 4.7 million fully vaccinated New Jerseyans. We are grateful for the collaboration between our federal, state, and local governments, as well as our public and private partners, and for their commitment to providing easy and equitable access to vaccines. Through our ‘Shots at the Shore’ program, we’re giving New Jerseyans yet another reason to visit our beautiful beaches this Memorial Day Weekend.”

“We know that COVID-19 vaccines are key to safely re-opening our economy and returning to normal patterns of life,” said U.S. Congressman Frank Pallone. “As Chairman of the Energy and Commerce Committee, I fought to make sure that these vaccines are readily available to anyone who wants one. As New Jersey begins to re-open, I encourage everyone who is able to get a COVID-19 vaccine to take advantage of this opportunity so we can keep everyone in our state healthy. I would like to thank Governor Murphy for joining us today and for all the work he’s done to get our state through this public health crisis. I also want to thank Christopher Rinn and his team who helped spearhead this effort to get New Jersey vaccinated.”

“Pop-up vaccination clinics like these are playing an important role in helping to get people vaccinated in our state,” said New Jersey Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli. “We are committed to meeting individuals wherever they are, where it is convenient, familiar and safe.”





“I’m proud that our world-class team at the VNA of Central Jersey Community Health Center has played a small role in helping our state achieve a 70% initial vaccine rate and remain a top performer in each vaccine program metric since the rollout began. But that doesn’t mean we reduce our efforts; it means we focus on finding innovative ways to reach the unvaccinated. This includes providing choice of vaccine to those seeking it, providing clear, giving information to those with concerns, and embracing the busy lives of New Jerseyans by meeting people on their terms,” said Christopher Rinn, CEO of the Visiting Nurses Association of Central Jersey Community Health Center. “With the expertise of our dedicated healthcare professionals, the invaluable resources of our logistical partners and the leadership from our state, county, and local governments, the Shot at the Shore program’s innovative approach will help us reach thousands in just a few short days, further protecting the health of our state and getting us one step closer to normal.”

Individuals will have their choice of one of the three COVID-19 vaccines. The Pfizer vaccine will be distributed by Walmart pharmacists to individuals 12 years of age or older. Those who receive their first shot on the Shore will be able to receive their second shot within 21 days at any Walmart Pharmacy location in New Jersey. Additionally, nurses from the VNA of Central Jersey Community Health Center will administer either the Johnson & Johnson or Moderna vaccine to individuals ages 18 and older. Individuals who receive the Moderna vaccine will be able to schedule their second shot at any site in New Jersey administering that vaccine.

The Asbury Park vaccination site, hosted by Madison Marquette, will operate in the Grand Arcade from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. At Sandy Hook, the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be administered in a drive-through tent provided by the New Jersey EMS Task Force in parking lot E from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

The Sandy Hook site will be hosted by the National Park Service with logistical support provided by U.S. Coast Guard Station-Sandy Hook and the New Jersey EMS Task Force.

The Long Branch vaccination site, hosted by the City of Long Branch and the Long Branch Police Department, will operate in Pier Village on the boardwalk under the gazebo on Saturday only from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The Monmouth County Board of Commissioners will provide administrative support and promotion for all locations. The New Jersey EMS Task Force will provide logistical support for Long Branch and Asbury Park.