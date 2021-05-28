Hartford Man Involved in Shooting Last Year Sentenced to Prison for Violating Supervised Release

Leonard C Boyle, Acting United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that BRANDON SPENCE, also known as “Spun,” 33, of Hartford, was sentenced yesterday by U.S. District Judge Alvin W. Thompson in Hartford to 24 months of imprisonment for violating the conditions of his federal supervised release.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on February 5, 2019, Judge Thompson sentenced Spence to 24 months of imprisonment and three years of supervised release for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Spence, who had been detained since his arrest in June 2018, was released from federal prison in February 2020.

As approximately 9:30 a.m. on December 7, 2020, Hartford Police surveillance cameras captured Spence and another individual engaged in a dispute in a parking lot at 20 Enfield Street. Spence pulled out a firearm, shot the individual in the leg, and then stole the victim’s vehicle.

The two-year sentence was the maximum allowed for the violation of supervised release. Spence also has assault, weapons possession and larceny charges stemming from this incident pending in state court.





This matter was investigated by the FBI Connecticut Violent Crimes Task Force, the FBI’s Northern Connecticut Gang Task Force and the Hartford Police Department. The was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Peter S. Jongbloed.

