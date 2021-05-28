Jaime Alcala charged for sexual assaults against child

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora announce the arrest of Jaime Alcala, 60 years old, from Paterson, New Jersey.

Mr. Alcala was arrested on May 26, 2021 after an investigation conducted by the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit. Mr. Alcala is charged with three counts of second-degree Sexual Assault and three counts of second degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

On May 26, 2021, the Paterson Police Department responded to a residence in Paterson on a report of a child being sexually abused. Thereafter, Prosecutor’s Office Detectives interviewed the victim and multiple witnesses.

The investigation revealed that Mr. Alcala sexually abused the victim on multiple occasions at a residence in Paterson between March 2020 and March 2021. The sentencing exposure on second-degree Sexual Assault is five to ten years in New Jersey State Prison with 85% of the term to be served before parole eligibility pursuant to the No Early Release Act. The sentencing exposure on second-degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child is five to ten years in New Jersey State Prison.





If convicted, Mr. Alcala is subject to Parole Supervision for Life and Megan’s Law registration requirements. Mr. Alcala is presently detained at the Passaic County Jail. The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office will file a motion for the pretrial detention of the defendant which will be heard before a Superior Court Judge.