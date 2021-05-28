Jury Convicts Guatemalan National for Assaulting U.S. Border Patrol Agent Near Sanderson

DEL RIO – A federal jury in Del Rio yesterday convicted 24-year-old Ludwin Artemio Santizo-Escobedo, a Guatemalan national, of assaulting a U.S. Border Patrol agent near Sanderson in 2019.

Evidence presented during the two-day trial revealed that during a traffic stop on State Highway 349 between Dryden and Sanderson on October 22, 2019, a U.S. Border Patrol agent discovered and attempted to arrest the defendant for illegally entering the country. The defendant refused to be arrested and a fight ensued. During the altercation, the defendant got the agent’s baton and repeatedly struck him in the body and head and once of his right eye. The agent shot the defendant once in the left forearm and once in the left shoulder to subdue and arrest the defendant.

“This case illustrates the dangers the brave men and women of the United States Border Patrol face day in and day out while protecting our country,” said U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff. “Violent assaults on federal law enforcement cannot and will not be tolerated.”

“Every day Border Patrol Agents honorably serve our nation by securing the border. Too frequently, they endure physical assaults for carrying out their sworn duties,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Christopher Combs, San Antonio Division. “Thanks to the exemplary work of the U.S. Attorney’s Office and FBI agents assigned to the Del Rio Resident Agency Office (RA) and El Paso FBI/Midland RA, Santizo-Escobedo will be held accountable for his violent assault.”





Santizo-Escobedo, who remains in custody, faces up to 20 years in federal prison. Sentencing is scheduled for February 10, 2022, before U.S. District Judge Alia Moses in Del Rio.

The FBI conducted this investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys John Kennedy and John Cooper prosecuted this case.

