Logan Woman Sentenced to Prison for Embezzling More than $200,000 from Federal Credit Union

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Dianne Richardson, 70, of Logan was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison for embezzling $222,000 from the Pioneer West Virginia Federal Credit Union in South Charleston. Richardson pleaded guilty to financial institution embezzlement in July 2020 and pursuant to her plea agreement, she will pay $222,000 in restitution.

According to court documents, for more than five years while an employee of the Pioneer West Virginia Federal Credit Union, Richardson embezzled several thousand dollars every month and manipulated the credit union’s account records to hide the embezzlement.

Acting United States Attorney Lisa G. Johnston made the announcement and commended the excellent investigative work of the United States Secret Service and the South Charleston Police Department. United States District Judge Joseph R. Goodwin imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Chris R. Arthur handled the prosecution.

Related court documents and information can be found on PACER by searching for Case No. 2:20-cr-00025 .





