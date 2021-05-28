Luckily these cops were at the donut shop when a woman came in with her distressed baby

Sometimes, being in the right place at the right time is the key to a successful shift. For three Ocean Township (Ocean County) Police Officers, that right place was Dunkin Donuts. As they were unwinding from operating a surveillance drone, they were inside the store when a woman rushed in with her unresponsive baby.

According to a report, it happened on May 7th at approximately 9:37 am when Ocean Township Police Department Patrolman Philip Calanni and Lieutenant Scott Murphy, along with Sergeant Deleeuw of the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office just completed an assignment flying a drone in town and were inside the Dunkin Donuts located at 566 on Route 9.

As they were inside Dunkin, a female entered the location carrying her unresponsive 10 month-old infant son. The 3 officers quickly determined the infant wasn’t breathing and had no pulse. CPR was immediately initiated. Prior to EMS arrival on the scene, the officers were able to regain a pulse and the infant began breathing on his own.

Lieutenant Scott Murphy and Patrolman Kyle Pimm arrived moments after the incident began to assist EMS. The infant was transported to Southern Ocean Medical Center for further treatment and evaluation. The infant was eventually discharged from the hospital and returned home.



