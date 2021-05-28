Man Charged With Interfering With Telecommunications Systems In Villalba, Loíza, Aguas Buenas, And Bayamón

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – A federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Kenny Luis Mieses-Rosado with four counts of interfering with telecommunications systems, announced W. Stephen Muldrow, United States Attorney for the District of Puerto Rico.

According to the Government’s allegations, Kenny Luis Mieses-Rosado stole four generators from telecommunications systems in Villalba, Loíza, Aguas Buenas, and Bayamón in September and October 2020. Because of the generator thefts, parts of Claro Puerto Rico’s network were rendered temporarily inoperable during power outages. The cost of replacing the stolen generators exceeds $75,000.

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law any criminal activity that compromises the vital infrastructure of Puerto Rico. This includes the telecommunications and energy systems that are fundamental to the island’s security,” said United States Attorney Muldrow.

“A solid infrastructure, which includes critical systems such as telecommunications, water supply and the power grid, is crucial for the economy, as well as the health and the safety of all citizens,” said Rafael Riviere Vazquez, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI, San Juan Field Division. “Criminal acts against these structures, thus jeopardize the health and safety of the people of Puerto Rico. The FBI takes these violations seriously and will pursue perpetrators to the full extent of the law.”





Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeanette Collazo of the Violent Crimes and National Security Section is in charge of the prosecution of the case. The Domestic Terrorism Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation is in charge of the investigation. If convicted, the defendant faces a sentence of up to ten years in prison.

An indictment is merely an allegation and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

###







Report a Crime

Job Opportunities

Locate a Prison, Inmate, or Sex Offender

Apply for a Grant

Submit a Complaint

Report Waste, Fraud, Abuse or Misconduct to the Inspector General

Crime Victims’ Rights Ombudsman

Request Records Through FOIA

Identify Our Most Wanted Fugitives

Report and Identify Missing Persons

Contact Us