Man shot at at drive-thru in Paterson

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora announce that at approximately 12:00 p.m. on May 27, 2021, members of the Paterson Police Department were dispatched to the area of Main Street and Broadway in Paterson, New Jersey on a report of shots fired. Upon arrival members of the Paterson Police Department located a 45-year-old male Paterson resident who sustained a non-fatal gunshot wound.

The victim was immediately transported to Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson, New Jersey for treatment. Based on the initial investigation the victim was sitting in the driver’s seat of a motor vehicle in the area of Main Street and Broadway when an unknown actor began shooting at another vehicle driving thru the area. The investigation remains active and ongoing. More information will be released once it becomes available.



