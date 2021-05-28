Micco sentenced to 3 years in prison for burning down the house

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes announces that Erin Micco, 30 years old, from Paterson, New Jersey, has been sentenced for setting fire to a residence in Paterson on November 17, 2020.

Ms. Micco was arrested on November 17, 2020, after an investigation conducted by the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office and the Paterson Police Department. She subsequently pled guilty on April 26, 2021, before the Honorable Joseph A. Portelli, J.S.C., to one count of second-degree Aggravated Arson. At the time of her plea, Ms. Micco admitted under oath that she set fire to the residence located at 13 Pearl Street in Paterson, New Jersey, and thereby placed another person in danger of death or bodily injury.

On May 24, 2021, the Honorable Joseph A. Portelli, J.S.C. sentenced Ms. Micco to three years in New Jersey State Prison. Ms. Micco will have to serve 85% of that sentence before becoming eligible for parole pursuant to the No Early Release Act. Upon her release from prison, Ms. Micco will be subject to three years of parole supervision. She will also be required to pay $1,000 restitution to one of the victims. Passaic County Assistant Prosecutor Timothy Kerrigan represented the State during the sentencing hearing, and Leigh Saltiel, Esq. represented Ms. Micco.



