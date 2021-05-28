Miguel Camey charged for raping child in Cliffside Park

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella announced the arrest of MIGUEL G. CAMEY (DOB: 1/05/1989, single; landscaper) of 124 Elliot Place, Apt. 2B, Bronx, New York on charges of Aggravated Sexual Assault, Sexual Assault by Sexual Contact and Endangering the Welfare of a Minor. The arrest was a result of an investigation conducted by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office under the direction of Chief Jason Love and the Cliffside Park Police Department under the direction of Chief Marc Marano.



On Monday, May 17, 2021, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office received information from the Division of Child Protection and Permanency that MIGUEL G. CAMEY engaged in sexual conduct with a child under the age of thirteen while in Cliffside Park, New Jersey. The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victim’s Unit contacted the Cliffside Park Police Department and an investigation was initiated. During the investigation, it was learned that CAMEY engaged in sexual conduct with the child on multiple occasions while in Cliffside Park, New Jersey.



As a result of the investigation, on Thursday, May 27, 2021, MIGUEL G. CAMEY was arrested in Englewood, New Jersey and charged by Cliffside Park Police Department with one count of Aggravated Sexual Assault in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:14-2a(1), a 1st degree crime; one count of Sexual Assault By Sexual Contact in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:14-2b, a 2nd degree crime; and one count of Endangering The Welfare Of A Minor in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:24-4a, a 3rd degree crime. CAMEY was transported to the Bergen County Jail pending his first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court.



Prosecutor Musella states that the charges are merely accusations and that the



defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. He would like to thank the Cliffside Park Police Department for their assistance in this investigation.



