Mom indicted for killing her four-year-old son, slashing his throat

SOMERVILLE, N.J. – Elina Gutti, age 38, of Cedar Street, South Bound Brook has been indicted for the February 6, 2021 murder of her four-year-old son Aiden Singhania.

The indictment charges Gutti with first degree murder and two counts of third degree possession of a weapon, a knife, for an unlawful purpose.Prosecutor Robertson stated that on February 6, 2021, at approximately 2:28 a.m., South Bound Brook Police Department received a 9-1-1 call from Elina Gutti reporting she had unexplained injuries on her wrist.

Upon responding, officers located Ms. Gutti with injuries to her left wrist which subsequently required minor medical treatment. Upon further investigation, officers located a 4-year-old boy with severe lacerations to his throat; he was in a bed in the first-floor bedroom of the residence that he shared with the defendant.

Two bloody kitchen knives were found on the floor near that bed. The 4-year-old, Aiden Singhania, was pronounced deceased at 3:17 a.m. at the scene. Ms. Gutti was transported to an area hospital for medical evaluation by South Bound Brook Police. Detectives from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Crime Scene Investigation Unit responded to the scene to conduct the investigation. The New Jersey Northern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office also responded to conduct an investigation.





The matter was presented to the Grand Jury by Somerset County Assistant Prosecutor Robert J. Hawkes.

Defendant Gutti remains lodged in the Somerset County Jail after being ordered detained pending trial by a Somerset County Superior Court Judge.

Prosecutor Robertson, Chief Fodor, and Chief Titus request anyone with information relating to the homicide to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the South Bound Brook Police Department at (732) 356-0087 or via the STOPit app. The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smartphone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.