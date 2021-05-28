Monroeville Felon Indicted for Illegally Possessing 3 Firearms and Ammunition

PITTSBURGH, PA – A resident of Monroeville, Pennsylvania, has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on a charge of possession of firearms and ammunition by a convicted felon, Acting United States Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman announced today.

The one-count Indictment returned on May 19 and unsealed today, named Douglas Wright, age 39, as the sole defendant.

According to the Indictment, from on or about November 16, 2020 and continuing thereafter until on or about December 28, 2020, Wright possessed three firearms and various calibers of ammunition. According to the Indictment, Wright has multiple felony convictions. Federal law prohibits an individual who has been convicted of a felony, from possessing a firearm or ammunition.

The law provides for a maximum total sentence of ten years in prison, a fine of $250,000 or both. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.





Assistant United States Attorney Brendan J. McKenna is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives conducted the investigation leading to the Indictment in this case.

An indictment is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

