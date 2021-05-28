NDTX Round Up: May 21-27

SENTENCING – DIEGO GUTIERREZ PINALES

On May 24, Diego Gutierrez Pinales, 54, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute cocaine. Pinales, a drug trafficking organizations source of supply, had 437 contacts via phone with a co-conspirator from December 2017 to March 2018. Based on law enforcement’s investigation, Pinales provided 10 kilograms of cocaine to the co-conspirator for further distribution. On one occasion, Pinales met the co-conspirator at a Dallas residence to sell two kilograms of cocaine for $29,000 each. The DEA conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney John Kull prosecuted the case.

GUILTY PLEA – ADAM GRANT ROBINSON

On May 25, Adam Grant Robinson, 40, plead guilty to bank robbery. Between October 2018 and December 2018, Robinson committed 11 bank robberies in Garland, Dallas, Richardson, Plano, Corpus Christi, and Austin. In each of the bank robberies he took money from the bank employees. Robinson now faces up to 20 years in federal prison for his crimes. The FBI conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Shane Read is prosecuting the case.





GUILTY PLEA – ROBERTO ARCHULETA

On May 25, Roberto Antonio Archuleta plead guilty to possession with the intent to distribute Fentanyl. In August 2020, a Texas State Trooper stopped a vehicle traveling near Greenville, Texas. Archuleta was driving with Gilberto Lira as his front-seat passenger. Archuleta consented to the trooper’s search of the vehicle which revealed two gym bags, one which held multiple packages of Fentanyl. During an interview with law enforcement, Archuleta admitted that he had been paid $2,500 to deliver the opioids to Charlotte, North Carolina. Archuleta now faces up to 20 years in federal prison for his crimes. The Texas Department of Public Safety conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Suzanna Etessam is prosecuting the case.

GUILTY PLEA – RICHARD MANSFIELD BEACHEM

On May 27, Richard Mansfield Beachem, 31, plead guilty to carjacking. Beachem stole a Nissan Sentra at gunpoint by threatening to kill the driver of the vehicle if he did not give Beachem the car. As soon as the victim exited the vehicle, Beachem’s accomplice, a juvenile, got into the driver’s seat along with Beachem and they drove away. Beachem now faces up to 15 years in federal prison for his crimes. The ATF conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Fabio Leonardi is prosecuting the case.

