New Jersey’s Memorial Day weekend fishing report by Fisherman Magazine

Jim Hutchinson talks fishing at the Jersey Shore ahead of the coming Memorial Day weekend kickoff.

Kicking off the Memorial Day weekend reports with humpbacks and giant blues inside Sandy Hook and a sneak peek at the Northeast Striped Bass Study; not just humpbacks but thresher sharks (3:40) too in on those bunker schools, so hopefully the topwater bite explodes soon for jumbo stripers. If you’re drumming this holiday weekend (6:40) don’t forget to sign up for the Black Drum Battle, unless of course you’re already a subscriber to The Fisherman in which case it’s time for doormats (7:50) in the Dream Boat Fishing Challenge. Get a species by species rundown on holiday weekend action (12:45), George’s spotlight on the Pocono’s (16:54) and Jim’s meltdown on NOAA Fisheries and their quest for an Emmy Award (18:38) for best comedic fantasy drama.