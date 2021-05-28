NJ mom called 9-1-1 because she cut herself while murdering her young child

BOUND BROOK, NJ – When Bound Brook police officers arrived at the scene of a 9-1-1 call in February, they thought they were helping a woman who had mysterious laceration on her hand.

According to the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office, on February 6, 2021, at approximately 2:28 a.m., South Bound Brook Police Department received a 9-1-1 call from Elina Gutti, 38, of Cedar Street in South Bound Brook reporting she had unexplained injuries on her wrist.

What she did not tell dispatchers or police arriving on scene was that she cut her hand while murdering her four-year-old son Aiden Singhania, slashing his throat.

“Upon responding, officers located Ms. Gutti with injuries to her left wrist which subsequently required minor medical treatment,” authorities said. “Upon further investigation, officers located a 4-year-old boy with severe lacerations to his throat; he was in a bed in the first-floor bedroom of the residence that he shared with the defendant.”





After finding the boy’s body, an emotionless Gutti told police, “This is pretty serious.”

Two bloody kitchen knives were found on the floor near that bed. The 4-year-old, Aiden Singhania, was pronounced deceased at 3:17 a.m. at the scene. Ms. Gutti was transported to an area hospital for medical evaluation by South Bound Brook Police. Detectives from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Crime Scene Investigation Unit responded to the scene to conduct the investigation. The New Jersey Northern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office also responded to conduct an investigation.

Today, Gutti was indicted by a grand jury. The indictment charges Gutti with first-degree murder and two counts of third-degree possession of a weapon, a knife, for an unlawful purpose.