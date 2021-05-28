Prosecutor seeks public’s assistance with Atlantic County murder case

MAYS LANDING – An investigation continues into the fatal shooting of a 28-year-old Atlantic City man and the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit is seeking assistance from the public in the identification of a vehicle of interest in the homicide, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner announced.

“We are actively seeking the public’s assistance with solving this fatal shooting. This incident occurred in broad daylight in a well-traveled area of the city. We need witnesses to step up and take a stand against the violence in our community. If you saw something, then please say something to assist us with giving this family closure,” Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said.

At 8:00 a.m., on May 19, 2021, the ACPO Major Crimes Unit responded to the area of the 300 block of North Tennessee Avenue in Atlantic City after officers of the Atlantic City Police Department had located Jahmil Greenidge with a gunshot wound. Greenidge was deceased at the scene when officers arrived.

Prior to the homicide, surveillance video showed a vehicle in the vicinity that is believed to be a newer model, black Hyundai Sonata, with tinted windows. The vehicle may possibly have a white, temporary, license plate registration tag.





Members of the public who may have witnessed the shooting of Greenidge or are familiar with the vehicle depicted in the photographs could provide ACPO detectives with information to assist in this ongoing homicide investigation.