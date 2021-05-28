Rescued Great Dane becomes the best escape artist

Tofu was surrendered to the shelter. He was eventually rescued from the shelter by the best foster mom. She already had 3 dogs, and one was a great dane. He was very skinny and had vision and hearing issues. He was really shy.
Tofu slowly started coming out of his shell, and started to become the best escape artist, jumping over gates and standing on the kitchen island. He had separation anxiety and snuggled with the family’s other great dane while they were not home.
Eventually Tofu was adopted by an amazing family who offered him the best forever home.
Watch this heartwarming story.
