SNL might not be funny anymore, but Pete David ripping Chrissy Teigen is a step in the right direction

Saturday Night Live hasn’t been funny in more than 10 years, but maybe Staten Island native Pete Davidson tried to fix that shortly before announcing he too might be done with the show.

Davidson ripped on Teigen and even mocked the show for being unfunny since the 1990s. The show has devolved into a quagmire of politically slanted ‘comedy’ that routinely attacks conservatives, Republicans and to this day, former U.S. President Donald J. Trump. Ratings for the show have tanked since the days of Eddie Murphy and Dan Akroyd.



