Tampa Bay Lightning Security tells Panther dad and son take off Jersey or leave

According to the YouTube video below, a man who paid $400 for tickets for himself and his son to attend the Tampa Bay Lightning – Florida Panther game was instructed by security to remove their Panthers Jersey. The two members of the security team spoke to to the man, who expressed that his son was scared of the interaction. They explained that if they chose to keep the jersey on, they would be forced to leave the game but would receive a refund.

Dad then explained that he spoke with “Crystal Ortiz” and was told that they could wear the jersey watching the game but not in the club. The interaction lasted a few minutes and we are not sure how it ended.

Watch the video below



