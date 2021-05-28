The New America: Yankee fans handcuffed, escorted out of stadium for “Trump Won” banner

BRONX, NY – The New America is here as two Yankee fans unfurled a large “Trump Won” banner at Yankee Stadium.

One of the two men was promptly placed in handcuffs and escorted out of the stadium. After being approached by stadium security guards, he was handcuffed and ejected. Some fans began chanting “USA” as the men were escorted from their seats, others were booing and jeering the pair. They were met with a mix of boos and cheers as they walked up the steps by security guards. Source: NY Post



