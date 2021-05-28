This cockapoo thinks he a mountain bike

Gus the Cockapoo loves all outdoor activities. Here he is blasting down the steep forest trail. At one point he literally gets airborne! Gus loves running up and down the bike trail and nobody’s ready to tell him he’s actually not a mountain bike.
