Two charged for gas station burglaries in North Plainfield

North Plainfield, N.J. – North Plainfield Chief of Police William Parenti announced the arrests of Abufurgan Ahmad, age 54, of Kent Street, Newark, New Jersey in relation to two separate gas station burglaries.

Those burglaries occurred on Thursday, April 15, 2021 and on Sunday, May 9, 2021 both in the area of Route 22 in North Plainfield, New Jersey and the arrest of Coleman Holden, 51, of 9th Avenue, East Orange.

Prosecutor Robertson stated that on Thursday, April 15, 2021, at approximately 6:23 a.m., North Plainfield Police Department responded to a 9-1-1 call reporting a burglary of a gas station located on Route 22. Detectives from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office and North Plainfield Police Department responded to investigate.

The investigation revealed that the suspect forcibly opened the door to the office and stole an undisclosed amount in cash, a case of black and mild cigars and jumper cables while causing approximately $10,000.00 worth of damage to the office during the burglary. Prosecutor Robertson stated that on Sunday, May 9, 2020, at approximately 10:06 a.m., North Plainfield Police responded to a 9-1-1 call reporting a burglary of a gas station located on Route 22 in North Plainfield. Detectives from the North Plainfield Police Department responded to investigate. The investigation revealed that the suspect forcibly pried open a glass door causing the glass to break to gain entry to the convenience store portion of the gas station. The suspect stole an undisclosed amount of cash, over $800.00 worth of lottery tickets and over $400.00 of Newport cigarettes while damaging the door, a shelf and the ATM machine while attempting to pry it open.





A second suspect was also present for the burglary. During the burglary, the second suspect entered the garage area and stole a backpack leaf blower from the garage. Detectives from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and North Plainfield Police Department conducted investigations into both burglaries.

As a result of this investigation, Mr. Abufurqan Ahmad was identified as the individual involved in both the burglary that occurred on April 15, 2021 as well as the burglary that occurred on May 9, 2021. Mr. Coleman Holden was identified as the second suspect in the May 9, 2021 burglary. On May 17, 2021, Defendant Ahmad and Defendant Holden were taken into custody in Newark, New Jersey by Detectives from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the North Plainfield Police Department without incident.

Prosecutor Robertson stated that defendant Ahmad has been charged with two counts of 3rd degree Burglary, two counts of 3rd degree Theft by Unlawful Taking and two counts of Criminal Mischief, a disorderly person’s offense. Defendant Ahmad was lodged at the Somerset County Jail pending a bail detention hearing in this matter. Prosecutor Robertson stated that defendant Holden has been charged with 3rd degree Burglary and 3rd degree Theft by Unlawful Taking. Defendant Holden was lodged at the Somerset County Jail pending a bail detention hearing in this matter. Prosecutor Robertson, Chief Fodor and Chief Parenti request anyone with information relating to the burglaries to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the North Plainfield Police Department at (908) 769-2937 or via the STOPit app. The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.