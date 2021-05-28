Watch Chris Cuomo wear a mask alone while riding in his convertible

One of the biggest maskholes of the COVID-19 pandemic has been CNN Anchor Chris Cuomo.

This week, the New York Post ripped Cuomo for wearing a face mask while riding in his convertible…alone. It is the epitome of liberal virtue signaling. Cuomo is the baby brother of embattled New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. The photo above is a screen capture from photos taken by and release by the New York Post in the video shared to Rumble below.



