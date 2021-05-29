16-year-old Kassius-Khon Clay shot and killed in D.C.

WASHINGTON, DC – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Friday, May 28, 2021, in the 600 block of Upshur Street, Northwest.

At approximately 11:51 am, members of the Fourth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located a juvenile male and an adult male both suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and found that the juvenile male victim displayed no signs consistent with life. The decedent remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The adult male victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The decedent has been identified as 16 year-old Kassius-Khon Glay, of Northwest, DC.



