54-year-old Loise Toe shot dead in Columbus

COLUMBUS, OH – On May 26, 2021, at 1:17 am, the Columbus Division of Fire responded to a medical alert at 1526 Omar Dr. Upon arrival they discovered a black female victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim, 54-year-old Loise Tobe, was pronounced deceased at the scene at 1:28 am. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call CPD’s Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).
