7 days after being let out of jail, he bound, gagged and raped two teen sisters

SPRINGFIELD, FL – The revolving door of the liberal justice system in America was on full display in Florida when a man charged and released from jail on a homicide charge got out and went back to his life of crime. This time, there were two young victims.

According to the Springfield Police Department, last night, at approximately 5:20 p.m., officers responded to an address on Russ Lake Drive. Once on scene, officers learned two sisters, ages 17 and 19, had been inside the residence and observed a subject standing outside the front door, who they recognized from around the neighborhood.

When they opened the door, he forced his way into the residence. The male became aggressive towards the Victims, tying one up and then blindfolding her. The suspect then forced the other Victim into a bedroom where he sexually assaulted her.

The suspect remained inside the residence for approximately six hours and continued to sexually assault both Victims. When the Victims’ mother returned home, she was physically attacked by the suspect, choked, and held at knifepoint. Through our investigation, the suspect was identified as 38-year-old Jason Dowdell.





Dowdell was located a short distance away, where he was taken into custody on an unrelated warrant. Once positive identification was confirmed, Dowdell was transported to the Bay County Jail and charged with one count of Armed Burglary, three counts of Kidnapping, two counts of Sexual Battery, and three counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Dowdell has previously been charged with Homicide and Armed Robbery with a Firearm in the State of Mississippi. Dowdell was most recently released from the Bay County Jail seven days ago.