Bicyclist struck and killed on A1A near Pelican Island NWR

Northbound A1A near Pelican Island National Wildlife Refuge was shut down earlier Saturday following a fatal wreck involving a bicyclist. Traffic wass flowing utilizing the southbound lane. A bicyclist was struck and killed while riding his bike northbound on A1A. FHP arrived on the scene and is continuing its investigation. The cyclist has not been identified pending notification of next of kin. No further information is available.
