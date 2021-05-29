Cashier at Turkey Hill gas station assaulted with large rock by robber

COLUMBUS, OH – A victim was working at the Turkey Hill gas station at 1945 Morse Rd. when the suspect walked into the store and demanded that she open the cash register.

Before the victim could open the register, the suspect threw a large rock at her head, striking her in the face.

The victim opened the cash register and the suspect began taking money. When another customer walked into the store, the suspect fled on foot eastbound on Morse Rd. The suspect was described as a black male, 26-27yrs. old, 6’1”, thin build, wearing a white mask, green hooded sweatshirt, white gloves, red tennis shoes, carrying a black shoulder bag. The incident was captured on surveillance video.



