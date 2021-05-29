Columbus 15-year-old shot, expected to survive

On Thursday, at 9:41 pm, Columbus Police Officers were dispatched to 2727 Azelda St. on the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found the 15-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach. The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition but was later upgraded to stable condition and is expected to survive his injury.
