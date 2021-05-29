D.C. police investigating shooting on 14th Street

/

WASHINGTON, DC – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect and vehicle in reference to a shooting that occurred on Thursday, May 27, 2021, in the 3100 block of 14th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 7:07 am, members of the Third District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect and the vehicle, described as a silver Ford Mustang with Maryland tag number 4EH4202, was captured by a nearby surveillance camera


Attributions in this article: Map data ©2019 Google, Photo © BigStock Photos. Hand out photos courtesy of reporting agency. Press releases are the intellectual property of the issuing agency or corporation. Please report any photo, copyright or intellectual property violations to news@shorewsnetwork.com.

Related Stories