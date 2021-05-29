D.C. police investigating shooting on 14th Street

WASHINGTON, DC – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect and vehicle in reference to a shooting that occurred on Thursday, May 27, 2021, in the 3100 block of 14th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 7:07 am, members of the Third District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect and the vehicle, described as a silver Ford Mustang with Maryland tag number 4EH4202, was captured by a nearby surveillance camera



