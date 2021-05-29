Police asking for assistance after Dead newborn baby discovered in a plastic bag

WASHINGTON, DC – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch, Special Victims Unit, seek the public’s assistance in providing information in reference to a deceased newborn infant that was located inside of an establishment in the 100 block of Irving Street, Northwest.

On Monday, May 17, 2021 at approximately 7:48 am, members of the Fourth District responded to the listed location for the report of an unconscious infant. Upon arrival, members located an unconscious and unresponsive female infant. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the newborn infant remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.



Detectives are asking for anyone who has information that may help in identifying the mother or any other information about this case to call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.



