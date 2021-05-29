Death of 4-year-old child being investigated as homicide

COLUMBUS, OH – Columbus police are saying today that the death of a 4-year-old boy is now being investigated as a homicide
On May 26, 2021, at 5:08 am, patrol officers responded to 1023 Geers Ave. on an unresponsive 4-year-old boy. Columbus Division of Fire Medics also responded and immediately transported the child to Nationwide Children’s Hospital. The victim was later pronounced deceased at 6:05 am. Due to the nature of the injuries, this death is being investigated as a homicide. No charges have been filed. The investigation continues. Anyone with info is asked to call CPD’s Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477). This is the city’s 81st homicide in 2021.
