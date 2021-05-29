Drive-bys and gang shootings on the rise in Polk County as Sheriff Judd says “That’s it!”

On Wednesday, May 26, 2021, PCSO detectives arrested 19-year-old Tyrone Berry of Haines City, 17-year-old Zedarian Outsey of Haines City, and 18-year-old Deshawn Williams of Winter Haven for attempted murder and other charges stemming from a drive-by shooting that occurred near Fern Road and Maggie Circle in unincorporated Winter Haven the same day.

Detectives learned, based off evidence from the scene and witness and victim statements, that 22-year-old Kevin Marcel and three others were in front of a residence in the area when a stolen black Infiniti slowly drove past. According to witnesses, the occupants of the car were wearing ski masks.

Soon thereafter, at around 7:50 p.m., the Infiniti returned and drove toward the residence again, this time, a passenger began firing a rifle out of the rear passenger side window. Marcel fired his handgun at the vehicle. The Infiniti fled the scene, side-swiped a parked vehicle and crashed at the intersection of Fern Road and Maggie Circle.

Three suspects in the car fled the crash on foot. All three were apprehended by deputies.





The driver of the stolen car, Deshawn Williams, was transported to a local hospital with two gunshot wounds, one to his right knee and one to his right foot. He had no life-threatening injuries and was treated, released from the hospital, and later booked into the Polk County Jail.

The back seat passenger, Tyrone Berry, was transported to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his hip. He was admitted and is in stable condition.

The front seat passenger, Zedarian Outsey, was uninjured.

Marcel and the other victims at the residence were uninjured.

During the investigation detectives found multiple ammunition casings around the residence and the crashed vehicle. It was also learned that the Infiniti was stolen during a carjacking earlier that morning at the Tampa Truck Stop on U.S. Hwy 301 in Hillsborough County where the suspect was wearing a mask. A Smith and Wesson semi-automatic 22 caliber rifle was recovered from the neighborhood—detectives believe this was the rifle used by one of the suspects in the stolen Infiniti. The rifle had been reported stolen out of Highlands County.

“I am proud of my detectives for their work in getting these violent gang members off the street. I want to send a strong message to the community: this kind of violence will not be tolerated in Polk County. We will continue to do everything possible to keep our residents safe. ” – Grady Judd, Sheriff

Berry was charged with 4 counts of Attempted First Degree Murder (FL), Discharging a Firearm in a Vehicle (F2), Grand Theft of a Vehicle (F3), Grand Theft of a Firearm (F3), Armed Burglary of a Vehicle (F1).

Outsey was charged with 4 counts of Attempted First Degree Murder (FL), Discharging a Firearm in a Vehicle (F2), Grand Theft of a Vehicle (F3), Grand Theft of a Firearm (F3), Armed Burglary of a Vehicle (F1).

Williams was charged with 4 counts of Attempted First Degree Murder (FL), Discharging a Firearm in a Vehicle (F2), Grand Theft of a Vehicle (F3), Grand Theft of a Firearm (F3), Armed Burglary of a Vehicle (F1), and Violation of Probation.

Marcel was arrested for Possession of a Firearm by (M1). Marcel was found to have committed a delinquent act as a juvenile that would be a felony if committed by an adult—such a person cannot possess a firearm while under 24 years of age.

This incident is one in a series of violent events between two gangs, one from the Winter Haven area and the other from the Haines City area.

The incidents, 16 in total, occurred from March to May of 2021 in the Jan Phyl Village area, other Winter Haven areas, and in Haines City. The PCSO cases are summarized below:

March 28 – Shooting incident in Jan Phyl Village where suspects were wearing masks. No one injured and no arrests made due to problems identifying suspects.

March 29 – Shooting where home in the Jan Phyl Village area was targeted. No one injured and Deshawn Williams is currently a suspect in this case.

March 30 – Shooting incident in the Inwood area. No homes hit and no one was injured.

April 24 – Two shootings: One occurred in Jan Phyl Village area where gang associate’s home was targeted. No one was injured and no suspects at this time. The second shooting occurred in the Cypress Gardens Road area — witnesses described 3 or 4 black males shooting at a residence. No one was injured.

May 23 – Two shootings: Zederian Outsey’s brother, Dyreon Outsey was shot and killed while in his vehicle in Haines City. The Haines City Police Department is investigating the homicide. The second shooting occurred in the Jan Phyl Village area. No homes were hit and no one was injured. Witness stated a red Nissan Altima was possibly involved.