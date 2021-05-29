Everly, Iowa Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Meth

A man who conspired to distribute methamphetamine was sentenced May 26, 2021, in federal court in Sioux City.

Jimmy Crouch, 48, from Everly, Iowa, pled guilty on December 7, 2020, to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine within a protected location, and one count of distribution of methamphetamine within a protected location.

At the plea and sentencing hearings, evidence showed that Crouch and others conspired to distribute over seven pounds of methamphetamine mixture from January 2019 through April 2020 in the Wright and Webster County areas. In March/April 2020, law enforcement seized nearly four ounces of methamphetamine from Crouch. On a number of occasions, Crouch and his co-conspirators were observed on home security recordings receiving and distributing ounces to ¼ pounds of methamphetamine to other co-conspirators. Finally, Crouch’s offense conduct included methamphetamine distribution in Eagle Grove, Iowa, within 1,000 feet of two separate protected locations, specifically public parks with playgrounds.

Sentencing was held before United States District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand. Crouch remains in custody of the United States Marshal until he can be transported to a federal prison. Crouch was sentenced to 136 months’ imprisonment and must serve an 8-year term of supervised release following imprisonment. There is no parole in the federal system.





The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Shawn S. Wehde and was investigated by Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Wright County Sheriff’s Office, Eagle Grove Police Department, and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation’s Laboratory.

Court file information at https://ecf.iand.uscourts.gov/cgi-bin/login.pl .

The case file number is 20-3012.

Follow us on Twitter @USAO_NDIA.

Making sure that victims of federal crimes are treated with compassion, fairness and respect.





Giving Back to the Community through a variety of venues & initiatives.





Filing Civil Rights Complaint.



