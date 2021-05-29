Food delivery driver shot, car jacked in Hillcrest

WILMINGTON, DE – On Friday, at approximately 01:22 A.M., officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the area of Beeson Ave, in the community of Hillcrest for a report of a carjacking & shooting that had just occurred.

When the officers arrived, they discovered a 31-year-old victim who was suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local area hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

The officers learned that the 31-year-old victim was sitting in the passenger seat of a gray Nissan Altima as the driver was making a food delivery to a residence. The passenger was approached by two black males who demanded he exit the vehicle.

he suspects then stole the vehicle and fled the area. However, the suspects returned to the area and demanded the Key FOB for the vehicle and began shooting at the victims. The victim was struck, and the vehicle fled towards Edgemoor Road.The suspects are described as 2 black males wearing all black, thin build. The first suspect is described as being 5’7 or 5’8 and the second subject is described as being 5’11 or 6′.





Detectives from the New Castle County Division of Police Criminal Investigations Unit arrived at the scene and assumed the investigation.

This is an active and ongoing investigation, future updates to follow.If you have any information and/or video pertaining to this investigation, please contact Detective Christopher Rau (Christopher.Rau@newcastlede.gov.) or New Castle County Division of Police at (302) 395-8110.

Additionally, if you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a violent crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and are in need of assistance, the New Castle County Division of Police Victim Services Unit is available to offer you support and resources through (302)-395-8000.