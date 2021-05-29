Gun wielding uber passenger demanded happy ending, but it ended not-so-happily for him

Andrew Mendez, 30 of Fort Lee thought his Uber ride was going to finish with a happy ending, instead, he was given a not-so-happy ending by police. Mendez pulled a fake gun on a female Uber driver and took off his shirt, telling the driver to give him oral sex or else. After being threatened, the driver told Mendez, “Sure, let me go get a drink first.”

While inside a grocery store, she called the police. Police arrived to find Mendez in his car with his shirt off waiting for the female driver to return to finish the job. He has been in jail since his February 16, 2020 arrest and this week was formally indicted by a grand jury.



